AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $46,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $162.47 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $184.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.