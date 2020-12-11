AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 183.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Zebra Technologies worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $375.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $382.96. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold a total of 82,562 shares of company stock worth $29,083,548 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

