AQR Capital Management LLC Has $54.65 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $213.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

