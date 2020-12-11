AQR Capital Management LLC Has $51.51 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Leidos worth $51,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leidos by 126.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

