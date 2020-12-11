AQR Capital Management LLC Has $51.03 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 321,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of F5 Networks worth $51,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in F5 Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in F5 Networks by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,078 shares of company stock worth $1,991,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $172.05. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.