AQR Capital Management LLC Has $48.88 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,201 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.