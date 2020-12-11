AQR Capital Management LLC Has $48.82 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,389 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $48,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

