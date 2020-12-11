AQR Capital Management LLC Has $46.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Wipro worth $46,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 878,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WIT. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.