AQR Capital Management LLC Has $43.85 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pentair worth $43,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after buying an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pentair by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after buying an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

