AQR Capital Management LLC Has $42.90 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $391.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.50. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $491.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

