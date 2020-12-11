AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lennar worth $47,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 496.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $72.29 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.