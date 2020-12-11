AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of World Fuel Services worth $49,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.14 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.