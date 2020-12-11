AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $56,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.6% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 53,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

