AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 38,906 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $55,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

