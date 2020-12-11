AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 193,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Hill-Rom worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

