AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,318 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cognex worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 75.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cognex by 61.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Cognex stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $78.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,843. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

