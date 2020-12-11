AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 142.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

