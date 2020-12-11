AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,298 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $49,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

