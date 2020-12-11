AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 460,512 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.