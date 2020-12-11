AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,926 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Illumina worth $50,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $343.71 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,933 shares in the company, valued at $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,360 shares of company stock worth $8,850,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

