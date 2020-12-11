AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,250,982 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Associated Banc worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

