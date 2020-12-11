AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,780 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 147,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

