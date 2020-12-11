Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.76.

APHA stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.88.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aphria by 413.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

