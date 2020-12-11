Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 18,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APLS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

