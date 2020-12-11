Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Antero Resources by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,893.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,291,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

