Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Insider Sells £68,000 in Stock

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Darren Ian Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,696.89).

Shares of LON ANG opened at GBX 68.45 ($0.89) on Friday. Angling Direct plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.07. The firm has a market cap of £52.89 million and a P/E ratio of -171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.