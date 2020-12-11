Andrew Moor Sells 5,400 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,582.69.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total transaction of C$518,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 1,500 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.34, for a total transaction of C$143,010.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total transaction of C$540,987.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$96.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.24. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$115.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

EQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.25.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.