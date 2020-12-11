Analyzing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

91.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and (JGWEQ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $19.09 billion 1.01 $3.75 billion $4.29 7.69 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synchrony Financial and (JGWEQ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 4 10 0 2.60 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.91, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 11.79% 14.73% 1.88% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.