Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) stock opened at C$23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$825.90 million and a P/E ratio of -23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.32. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

