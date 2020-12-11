Analysts Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.22. VeriSign reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of VRSN opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.36.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,444 shares of company stock worth $7,748,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

