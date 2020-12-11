Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

