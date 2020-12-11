Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

