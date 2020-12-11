AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AMETEK worth $51,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $3,049,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 350,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 81,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $449,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold 24,564 shares of company stock worth $2,846,327 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

