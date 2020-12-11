Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian restated a buy rating and set a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

