American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Water Works worth $90,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Water Works by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,911,000 after buying an additional 233,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

