American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Boosted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 7.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,611 shares of company stock worth $2,523,745. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

