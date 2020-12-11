American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of ACC opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 265.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 429,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

