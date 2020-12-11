American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
AMBK opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. American Bank has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.84.
About American Bank
