American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

AMBK opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. American Bank has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.84.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

