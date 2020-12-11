Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $220,050.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,943.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRC opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

