Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) versus TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Financial Review

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TheMaven alerts:

57.2% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of Altice USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TheMaven and Altice USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $80,000.00 320.95 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Altice USA $9.76 billion 2.00 $138.94 million $0.50 69.78

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Altice USA 1.08% 25.67% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TheMaven and Altice USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Altice USA 0 3 12 1 2.88

Altice USA has a consensus price target of $36.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Altice USA beats TheMaven on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and managed collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services, consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services, which include traditional multi-line phone service. Further, it provides business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; and international calling consisting and toll free numbers. Additionally, the company offers audience-based and IP-authenticated cross-screen advertising solutions; and television and digital advertising services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides network construction and maintenance services and commercial and residential installations, disconnections, and maintenance services. The company provides communications and video services under Optimum and Suddenlink brand names. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Next Alt S.a.r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.