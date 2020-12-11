Alstom’s (ALSMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

