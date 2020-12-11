Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.38).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

ALO opened at €45.68 ($53.74) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.96 and its 200 day moving average is €43.85. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.