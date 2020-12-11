Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

