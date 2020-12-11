Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Alliance Data Systems worth $52,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.14.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADS opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

