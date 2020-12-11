Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

