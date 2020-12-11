Alan Peterson Buys 1,842,483 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS stock opened at GBX 10.03 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.20. HSS Hire Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £24.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

