Alan Peterson Buys 1,842,483 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 29th, Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS stock opened at GBX 10.03 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.20. HSS Hire Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £24.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

