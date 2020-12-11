Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to $32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

