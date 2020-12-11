AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after buying an additional 719,824 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

