Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.