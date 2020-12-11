AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE AER opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 2.38. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AerCap by 19.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 44.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 111.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 141,812 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

